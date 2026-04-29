US pushes food trade in PH through Galing USA

USDA is also partnering with The Marketplace and Metro Supermarket to promote a wide range of American food and beverage products, including U.S. meat and poultry, cheese, and blueberries. Shoppers can taste “Authentic American Flavors” at The Marketplace Parqal Mall location in Parañaque City and experience the “Great American Food Fest” at Metro Supermarket’s Market! Market! location in Taguig City from April 13 to 26.

“American farmers and ranchers are proud to supply high-quality and delicious products to consumers here in the Philippines,” said Bekkering. “We greatly value our strong partnership with Filipino retailers like The Marketplace and Market! Market!, who help bring the best of American agriculture and flavors to Filipino households.”

On April 14, Bekkering led the awarding of Key Partners in U.S. Agricultural Excellence and Prosperity to eight Filipino organizations for their valuable contributions to strengthening bilateral trade and food security by making high-quality U.S. food and agricultural products available to Filipino consumers. “The awardees constitute nearly 200 years of combined U.S.-Philippines partnership. We are truly honored by your continued trust in U.S. agriculture, and grateful for the role each of you plays in strengthening our bilateral relationship,” she noted.

The awardees are: Century Pacific Food, Inc., Dane International Commodities, Inc., Jetti Petroleum, Inc., Meat Importers and Traders Association, Philippine Association of Feed Millers, Inc., Philippine Association of Flour Millers, Inc., Philippine Association of Meat Processors, Inc., and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Y. Robert Ewing added, “This recognition reflects the broader strength of the U.S.-Philippine trade relationship as partners in prosperity. It is an auspicious occasion to recognize this inaugural class of honorees as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic ties this year.”

The Philippines is the tenth largest market for U.S. agricultural and food products, averaging $3.4 billion in annual exports over the past five years.

Galing USA is an initiative by the USDA through the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines’ Foreign Agricultural Service, aimed at promoting high-quality U.S. food and beverage products in the Philippine market. PR