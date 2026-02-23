USM freshmen start financial journey with YFI accounts

Over 200 students opened their first transaction accounts during the Youth Financial Inclusion (YFI) Initiative onboarding activity at the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) in Kabacan, Cotabato, on January 30, 2026.

The YFI advances financial health and inclusion among young Filipinos, starting with the opening of transaction accounts that serve as a gateway to broader financial services and opportunities. Currently, only about three in 10 Filipinos aged 15-19 have an account, based on available data.

Launched in January 2025, the YFI initiative is spearheaded by the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, chaired by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

To help students begin their financial inclusion journey, YFI Ambassadors from USM teamed up with the BSP to organize the activity for university freshmen.

The event featured talks on YFI’s community impact, personal finance management, and the BSP’s digitalization campaign. Financial service providers also shared information on savings products, loan products tailored to students’ needs, and digital tools for easier and more convenient transactions.

The onboarding activity in Cotabato is the third in the series, following earlier activities conducted in Southern Leyte and Cavite in 2025.