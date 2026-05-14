Vision 2035 boosts Minda

Mindanao is positioning itself as the Philippines’ main gateway to Southeast Asia, with more than 100 infrastructure projects across the island now aligned under the BIMP-Eaga Vision 2035 framework, aimed at accelerating trade, tourism, investment, and cross-border connectivity.

Speaking during the Habi at Kape media forum, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) deputy executive director and assistant secretary Romeo M. Montenegro said Mindanao sits at the center of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga), with continuing efforts to establish direct links to neighboring countries through flights, shipping routes, and major infrastructure projects.

The BIMP-Eaga Vision 2035, adopted during last week’s BIMP-Eaga Leaders’ Summit, hosted by the Philippines alongside the Asean Summit, outlines a 10-year regional development strategy focused on local government participation, private-sector-led growth, and priority infrastructure development.

Montenegro said local government units are expected to take a bigger role in pursuing cross-border cooperation, particularly in trade, tourism, and connectivity initiatives with neighboring Asean territories.

He highlighted the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), especially Tawi-Tawi, which he described as the Philippine area geographically closest to neighboring Asean territories under BIMP-Eaga.

“It makes perfect sense and is logical for Barmm to lead the way in establishing formalized connectivity across the border in terms of trade and tourism,” Montenegro said.

Officials also aligned the Bangsamoro Economic Corridor Development initiative with BIMP-Eaga programs to strengthen investments and regional connectivity.

Montenegro said that the private sector will play a critical role in driving the next phase of economic growth in the subregion.

He said governments can provide policies and enabling environments, but businesses will drive investments in manufacturing, agro-processing industries, and employment generation.

BIMP-Eaga priority infrastructure projects have expanded significantly from 57 projects in 2017 to 265 projects under the new framework.

More than 100 of these projects are located in Mindanao, with a combined investment value of US$174.6 billion or around P10 trillion.

The projects include major land, air, sea, power, and trade facilitation initiatives across Mindanao and nearby regions.

Land infrastructure projects include the Mindanao Railway, Western Mindanao Development Corridor Roads, Palawan Highway Expansion, Samal Island-Davao City Connector Bridge, and the Davao City-General Santos City Road Improvement Project.

Airport developments include the Puerto Princesa Airport Passenger Terminal, Laguindingan Airport Development, Davao International Airport Development, and Zamboanga International Airport Development.

Sea infrastructure projects include the Davao Sasa Port Modernization, Polloc Freeport and Ecozone, and the General Santos Port or Makar Wharf.

Energy initiatives include the Visayas-Mindanao Interconnection Project, while trade facilitation projects include the proposed Tawi-Tawi Freeport Zone and the Zamboanga Special Economic Zone.

Officials said the long-term goal is to transform the BIMP-Eaga subregion into a unified production base where raw materials from neighboring countries can be processed and value-added in Mindanao before reaching larger international markets.

The government is also pushing for stronger direct connectivity between Mindanao and Sulawesi in Indonesia, including proposed direct flights between Davao and Manado, to strengthen tourism and trade opportunities.

Officials added that reliable regional connectivity remains critical in attracting both local and foreign investors exploring expansion opportunities in Mindanao. Eunice Felipe/UM, SunStar Intern