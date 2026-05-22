VisMin travel expo returns to Davao

The 33rd International Travel Tour Expo VisMin Edition 2026 is expected to give Dabawenyos access to discounted travel packages and international destinations when it returns to Davao City from June 5 to 7 at the SMX Convention Center of SM Lanang Premier.

The Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA), in partnership with the Davao Travel Agencies Association (DTAA), is organizing the three-day expo, which will gather airlines, travel agencies, tour operators, cruise companies, and exhibitors from across the Visayas and Mindanao.

DTAA President Gian Carlo Cagiat said the expo will serve as a one-stop shop for travelers looking for domestic and international tickets, hotel accommodations, tour packages, cruises, and other travel-related products.

“Good deals will be available during the expo, so we encourage Dabawenyos to visit SMX Lanang. This is an opportunity to book affordable trips for term breaks and even early next year,” Cagiat said during a press conference on Tuesday, May 20.

Organizers expect more than 80 exhibitors and participants, including international and domestic airlines, travel agencies, foreign tour operators, delegated sellers, and tourism industry sponsors.

Among the participating airlines are Philippine Airlines and STARLUX Airlines, while Cruise Professionals Inc. and Princess Cruises will represent the cruise and shipping sector.

Cagiat also said BPI, the expo’s official bank partner, will provide an exclusive one-hour access period for BPI credit cardholders on opening day.

“So I suggest planning your visit because we only have two weeks left before the event. Whatever travel package or destination you’re looking for, exhibitors will likely have something to offer,” he said.

He added that the influx of exhibitors and delegates from outside Davao is also expected to benefit the local economy, particularly hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and tourism-related businesses.

“Delegates from abroad and other parts of the country will be coming to Davao, so this is also an opportunity for us to showcase what the city has to offer,” Cagiat said.

The expo will officially open on June 5. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., entry will be exclusive to BPI credit cardholders, while the general public may enter from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 6 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 7.

During the press conference, PTAA officials and partner exhibitors also highlighted exclusive promos and travel deals prepared for visitors throughout the three-day event.

Organizers said they have already secured permits and coordinated with the Davao City Government and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety and security during the expo.

Cagiat also thanked the city government for immediately approving the event’s safety and security requirements. Reynaldo Maynagcot/UM Sunstar Davao, Intern