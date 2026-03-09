Women drive rise of PH online businesses

A growing number of women across the Philippines are turning online platforms into full-fledged businesses, reshaping the country’s entrepreneurial landscape in the process. This Women’s Month, PLDT Home highlights this surge and expands its support for women-led enterprises through stronger connectivity, AI training, and programs aimed at helping businesses scale responsibly.

Recent data from the Philippine Commission on Women shows just how significant this shift has become. Women own 66 percent of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and lead 62 percent of newly registered businesses. These figures underscore the growing influence of women as economic drivers and community builders nationwide.

Recognizing this impact, PLDT Home has long positioned connectivity as the backbone of women’s entrepreneurship. What began as support for home-based businesses during the pandemic has now evolved into a movement that provides a digital infrastructure, enabling thousands of women to run efficient, competitive, and fully online ventures.

A key reflection of this commitment is Madiskarte Moms PH (MMPH), powered by PLDT Home. From a small online community, it has expanded into a nationwide network of more than 225,000 women entrepreneurs, now among the largest in the country. Its growth represents a broader movement toward women’s financial independence, leadership, and long-term business resilience.

PLDT chief operating officer and chief technology officer Menardo “Butch” G. Jimenez, Jr.

“Women are already shaping the country’s entrepreneurial landscape in powerful ways,” said Menardo “Butch” Jimenez, Jr., PLDT chief operating officer and chief technology officer. “Our role is to ensure they have the digital infrastructure and future-ready capabilities to sustain and scale that impact. Connectivity today is more than access — it is an enabler of innovation, inclusion, and long-term growth.”

Deepening AI capabilities for women entrepreneurs

As the digital economy evolves, PLDT Home continues to expand beyond connectivity to include skills development and innovation support.

Building on the success of last year’s Gemini Academy in partnership with Google Philippines, PLDT Home will once again bring the program to Madiskarte Moms, this time with more advanced discussions reflecting how rapidly artificial intelligence has evolved over the past year.

From enhancing digital marketing campaigns and generating smarter customer insights to supporting product innovation, streamlining operations, and simplifying accounting processes, the enhanced Gemini Academy aims to equip women entrepreneurs with practical tools to embed AI into every stage of their business. By integrating AI across marketing, product development, operations management, and financial tracking, mompreneurs can work more efficiently, make data-driven decisions, and build enterprises that are both competitive and sustainable in today’s fast-evolving digital economy.

Recognizing Sustainable Leadership

PLDT Home also champions long-term, sustainable entrepreneurship through the annual Gawad Madiskarte Awards.

On March 28, the 4th Gawad Madiskarte Awards Ceremony will recognize outstanding mompreneurs who exemplify innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth. These women are building enterprises designed to endure — generating livelihoods, supporting communities, and contributing meaningfully to economic development.

By combining reliable connectivity, advanced AI training, and recognition platforms that promote sustainability, PLDT Home continues to strengthen its ecosystem of support for women-led enterprises.

This Women’s Month, PLDT Home reaffirms its belief that empowering women entrepreneurs creates ripple effects far beyond individual success. Stronger women-led businesses help stabilize families and strengthen communities. PR