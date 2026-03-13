Women-led MSMEs shine at Davao fair

Women entrepreneurs from across the Philippines gathered in Davao City this week for the Women Strong Network Hybrid Trade Fair, a three-day showcase highlighting women-led businesses as the Philippines prepares to host activities tied to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit this year.

Organized by WomenBizPH, the trade fair runs from March 12 to 14 at the SM Lanang Atrium and features at least 30 exhibitors from Mindanao as well as entrepreneurs from Metro Manila, Luzon, and the Visayas.

Officials said the event forms part of Asean-accredited activities in the city and highlights the growing role of women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises in regional economic development.

“This initiative reflects the growing strength and influence of women entrepreneurs in our region,” said Romeo Castañaga of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 11 during the opening program on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Castañaga said the trade fair supports the government’s push for inclusive economic growth by helping women entrepreneurs expand market access and build business capacity.

“When women entrepreneurs thrive, they create jobs, generate value, and drive resilient local economies,” he said.

The event is a flagship project of the Women’s Business Council of the Philippines, a private-sector partner of the government that advocates for women’s economic empowerment and stronger participation of Filipino women in regional and global business platforms.

Rhoda Castro-Caliwara said the trade fair has steadily expanded since it was launched in Metro Manila four years ago, and has since been held in other major cities.

“This trade fair has grown alongside all of you,” Castro-Caliwara told participants. “We started in Metro Manila, expanded our reach, and in our fifth year, we are finally bringing the event here to Mindanao, here in Davao.”

She said the timing of the event is significant as it coincides with International Women’s Month and the city’s Araw ng Dabaw celebrations.

“For the next three days, we will have talks and fireside chats designed to help entrepreneurs learn new skills, hear from experts, and discover fresh ways to grow their businesses,” she said.

Mary Ann “Baby” Montemayor, event chair and focal person for WomenBizPH in Davao, described the fair as a milestone for the organization’s expansion into Mindanao.

“Today we launch the first in a series of Women Strong Network Hybrid Trade Fairs here in Davao City,” Montemayor said. “This is more than just a marketplace. It is a celebration of the resilience, creativity, and collective strength of Filipina entrepreneurs.”

The event also aims to strengthen partnerships with institutions such as the Department of Trade and Industry and expand opportunities for women-led enterprises to participate in regional markets, including the Asean economic community.