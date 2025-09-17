Young leaders champion local business, tourism

Sarangani, Davao Occidental - The Provincial Government of Davao Occidental and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have partnered anew in championing youth entrepreneurship and tourism development.

The provincial local government unit (PLGU) underscored the role of young leaders, as well as the tourism opportunities, in advancing local development through the Provincial Linggo ng Kabataan 2025, held from September 11 to 14 in Barangay Mabila, Sarangani. The four-day event gathered more than 100 youth leaders across the province for entrepreneurial workshops and tourism activities aimed at strengthening leadership, innovation, and local enterprise.

Central to the event was the Entrepreneurial Mind Setting Seminar and Business Model Canvas Workshop conducted by DTI–Davao Occidental Program Management Office (DTI–DOPMO). The sessions introduced the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, guided the youth in developing business models, and encouraged innovative thinking. By equipping young leaders with entrepreneurial skills, the activity directly supported the province’s vision of building a resilient and opportunity-driven local economy.

In parallel, the Municipality of Sarangani hosted a guided tour across its islands, coupled with tourism-related activities. This experiential component allowed participants to appreciate the province’s natural and cultural assets while understanding how tourism can create business opportunities and sustainable livelihoods.

DTI-DOPMO program manager Candido H. Limikid expressed his utmost gratitude to the PLGU for painstakingly crafting initiatives that are anchored on promoting entrepreneurship among the young minds.

“Linking entrepreneurship with tourism showcased the potential for youth-led enterprises to thrive in local communities. And we at DTI look at this as a head-on approach in encouraging more young people to go into business and be at the helm of the province’s economic growth,” Limikid said.

The event also highlighted the youth’s inclination toward social media as a tool for tourism promotion. Participants eagerly documented and shared their experiences online, featuring Sarangani’s well-known destinations such as Olanivan Islet, Bulaye Lagoon, and Isla Pabrosis Beach and Resort. By harnessing digital platforms, the youth can amplify the province’s tourism potential to a wider audience, attract visitors, and inspire economic activity that benefits local communities.

Provincial Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Denzel Ray A. Danwata emphasized that the event served a greater purpose beyond leadership training.

“The Linggo ng Kabataan is not only a platform for youth engagement—it is a catalyst for empowering young people to innovate, to embrace entrepreneurship, and to maximize tourism as a driver of economic growth,” he said.

By combining entrepreneurial learning with hands-on tourism experiences, the event achieved significant outcomes: it enhanced the entrepreneurial mindset of more than 100 youth leaders, promoted appreciation of local tourism, and strengthened networks for future collaboration. These results highlight the youth’s potential to transform opportunities into sustainable enterprises that can uplift both communities and the local economy.

“The Provincial Linggo ng Kabataan 2025 demonstrated that youth entrepreneurship and tourism promotion can work as dual engines of growth. Through capacity building, experiential learning, and leadership engagement, Davao Occidental is investing in its young generation—paving the way for a more innovative, inclusive, and economically vibrant future,” Limikid concluded.

DTI–DOPMO continues to support youth development through the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) and other capacity-building initiatives. These aim to equip young people with entrepreneurial skills and link them to opportunities in business and tourism.

To date, five youth entrepreneurs in the province have been assisted under YEP, while more than 300 participants have joined trainings, seminars, and mentoring sessions organized by DTI–DOPMO.

These interventions have already resulted in small enterprises in food, crafts, farming, and tourism ventures, showcasing the youth’s role as catalysts of local economic growth. DTI 11