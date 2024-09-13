Businesses urged to join city’s Drug-Free Workplace Program

THE City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) is urging businesses in Davao City to join the Drug-Free Workplace Program.

During the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, September 12, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO), Cadac action officer Jaffar Marohomsalic reminded business establishments to participate in the program to avoid complications with their permit renewals.

“Reminder lang din to our ating business establishments para dili mo ma block sa business bureau sa inyong renewal please undergo namo ug Drug-Free Workplace Program, pa enroll na gyud mo, they are required (This is a reminder to our business establishments: to avoid being blocked by the business bureau during renewal, please enroll in the Drug-Free Workplace Program. It is required),” he said.

He added that the program poses a challenge for businesses with over 10 employees, as participation is mandatory.

According to City Ordinance 0506-13, a series of 2013, also known as the Drug-Free Workplace Program of Davao City, businesses must complete the program before receiving their business permits.

The ordinance mandates random drug testing for all establishments with 10 or more employees and requires participation for both permit acquisition and renewal.

Executive Order 77, series of 2022, signed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on December 23, 2022, reinforces this policy by including drug testing requirements for all city government employees.

For interested business owners, Cadac has announced the Drug-Free Workplace Workshop scheduled for October 17-18, as posted on its Facebook page. RGP