Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino highlights farmers, fisherfolk

IN CELEBRATION of Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino, a renewed spotlight is cast on the country’s rich yet often overlooked native fruits, reconnecting Filipinos to their roots and shared identity across Asean through food, culture, and tradition.

Carrying the theme “Connected by Taste: The Filipino Food in the Flavors of Asean,” the campaign highlights unique and forgotten fruits such as kamias, tambis, guyabano, dalandan, singkamas, balimbing, marang, rimas, sampalok, bayabas, avocado, karamansi, durian, sineguelas, buko, chico, and langka, each representing a piece of the nation’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

“This is a sanctuary for the stories of our people, honoring the hands that made it possible,” said Department of Tourism Davao Region Director Tanya Rabat-Tan, emphasizing that the initiative goes beyond food and serves as a platform for storytelling and cultural preservation.

She added that the campaign, which started in 2019, aims to reintroduce these flavors not as forgotten, but as enduring symbols of identity. “They were not exotic, they were hope,” she said, referring to fruits like caimito, guava, iba, balimbing, camansi, and tambis that once thrived in local communities.

Rabat-Tan also underscored the importance of recognizing farmers and fisherfolk, describing them as the backbone of the Filipino food system. Through their labor, she said, food becomes a language that helps Filipinos understand their past and connect with neighboring Asean cultures.

Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture Davao Region Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga highlighted the deeper role of food in nation-building.

“Food, culture, and national identity are intertwined. Through food, we remain connected,” he said, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to supporting local producers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Gonzaga further described Mindanao as a melting pot of flavors and cultures, where cuisine not only reflects heritage but also drives economic development. He noted the growing strength of the agri-industry in the region and its potential to bring farmers to wider markets.

As the celebration continues, both agencies stress that preserving traditional ingredients is not about creating new dishes, but about safeguarding a legacy. Through these efforts, a renewed sense of pride and purpose emerges, one that bridges generations and strengthens connections across the region. ADRIAN JAMES PINGOT, DNSC, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN