THE Department of Trade and Industry in Davao Region (DTI-Davao) reminded consumers to buy only certified Christmas lights this holiday season.

DTI-Davao Assistant Regional Director Rachel Remitio gave the reminder on the sidelines of the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at SM City Davao.

She said Christmas lights must carry mandatory certification. Locally made lights should carry the PS mark, while imported ones should carry the ICC mark.

"Naa ma’y gina-peke na ICC mark, but all of our ICC marks, naa na siya'y QR code (There are fake ICC marks, but all of our ICC marks now have a QR code)," Remitio said.

Scanning the code shows the manufacturer and the certification's validity, she said, adding that some old stock made years ago is still being sold.

"So, again, please look into those products lang gyud (So, again, please just look for those Christmas lights [that have the PS mark or ICC mark])," she said.

She said about 290 products are covered by mandatory certification, and the list is on the Bureau of Philippine Standards website.

According to the Bureau of Philippine Standards, the rule covers filament and LED lighting sets for indoor use or marked "for indoor/outdoor use."

Lights built into Christmas trees, lanterns and decorations, sets designed for outdoor use, rope lights, neon lights, sets running on direct current, and sets with a power adapter are not covered.

Covered products found without the marks may lead to cases against sellers, she said.

"Kung nakita na sa market, na-monitor namo na, then we file cases against them (If we find them in the market and monitor them, then we file cases against them)," Remitio said.

Noche buena prices

Remitio also urged consumers to check prices of noche buena products such as cheese, macaroni and spaghetti sauce against the DTI's price guide and to report overpricing.

The office has not received complaints on noche buena items so far, she said.

Prices of the 190 stock-keeping units on the DTI's list of basic necessities and prime commodities, which include canned fish, processed milk, coffee, bread and laundry soap, will not go up until Dec. 31, 2026, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said on Thursday, Nov. 5, the Philippine News Agency reported.

She added that complaints about defective items such as cellphones usually rise from December to February, as people buy gifts during the holidays.

"January, February, daghan gyud na siya'g complaints on quality imperfection, on warranty (In January and February, there are really many complaints on quality imperfection and warranty)," she said.

Meanwhile, DTI-Davao will bring 44 enterprises from the region to Madayaw: The Davao Region Trade Fair 2026 from Dec. 4 to 8, with a sales target of P10 million, SunStar Davao earlier reported.

The fair will be held at the Grand Atrium of Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City, with free admission. GRS