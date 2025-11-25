Buy only safety-approved Christmas lights, DTI urges

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Davao region (DTI-Davao) has urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing Christmas lights this holiday season, reiterating the importance of choosing only products that have passed government safety standards.

Mandatory safety marks emphasized

DTI reminded shoppers to look for the required certification marks — the Philippine Standard (PS) quality and safety mark and the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker before buying any Christmas lights or lighting sets. These identifiers indicate that the products have undergone strict inspection, testing, and compliance checks.

According to the DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), all DTI-regulated Christmas lights must meet national safety requirements. These include lighting sets that are permanently connected in series or series-parallel on a flexible conductor designed for connection to a main power supply.

The PS mark is issued to local manufacturers that have passed factory audits and consistent product quality tests, signifying compliance with Philippine safety standards. Meanwhile, the ICC sticker is given to importers per shipment after thorough evaluation to ensure imported units meet mandated specifications.

Updated product list for 2025

The BPS has released the updated list of certified Christmas lights for the 2025 season. This list contains detailed product information including PS and ICC numbers, manufacturer names, and product descriptions to guide consumers in making safe purchases. Shoppers are encouraged to refer to the official list before buying any lighting products.

Compliance measures and market monitoring

To protect consumers nationwide, the DTI continues to enforce mandatory certification for all manufacturers and importers of Christmas lights. The agency also carries out regular market monitoring and implements the product standards law across all regions.

DTI-Davao has been conducting PS orientation sessions among retailers to ensure only certified lighting products reach store shelves. The agency noted that these efforts aim to reduce the risk of electrical hazards, fires, and other safety incidents linked to substandard lights.

DTI-Davao Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga underscored the importance of prioritizing safety during the festive season, saying: “A safe Christmas is a joyful Christmas. By only choosing certified products, consumers can light up their holidays with confidence and ensure a truly worry-free celebration.”

Castañaga further reminded shoppers especially online buyers to be vigilant and assert their rights as consumers:

“Your family’s well-being is non-negotiable. Do not compromise safety for marginal savings. Invest in DTI-certified products to guarantee a bright, worry-free holiday.”

Where to check the official list

The complete and updated catalog of approved Christmas lights, effective November 11, 2025, is available through the Bureau of Philippine Standards. DTI-Davao encourages the public to consult the list before making any purchases to avoid uncertified and potentially hazardous lighting products. DEF