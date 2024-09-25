Buyers cautioned vs low-priced raw lots

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development-Davao Region (DHSUD-Davao) has urged the public to be cautious when purchasing lots sold at unusually low prices, as many of these are undeveloped "raw lots."

During the September 25, 2024, Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas at the Waterfront Insular Hotel, DHSUD-Davao Regional Director Atty. Roberto Mauro Miguel T. Palma Gil warned that if a lot is priced below the average rate per square meter, buyers should exercise caution.

He highlighted a recent case in Lupon, Davao Oriental, where an applicant subdivided and sold a titled lot as smaller parcels, a practice the department is investigating to prevent legal violations.

Palma Gil explained that these raw lots were advertised as residential, but they were located in industrial zones, violating the Zoning Ordinance.

He warned that violators could face charges under Presidential Decree No. 957, which regulates the sale of subdivision lots and condominiums and penalizes unlawful actions, including estafa.

“Because they are required under the law to comply with the provisions of the local zoning ordinance, meaning kung saan lang residential areas doon lang pwede magtayo ng residential zones, ang residential yung lang residential project (meaning residential projects can only be built in designated residential areas),” he said.

Developers are also required to obtain a development permit, license to sell, and certificate of registration from DHSUD. Non-compliance will result in legal action from the department.

The DHSUD advised those who have been victims of illegal lot sales to seek refunds. If a refund is not granted, victims can approach the DHSUD for assistance.

The department also identified 27 developers in the region with violations related to the sale of raw lots, including Grandwealth Property Ventures Corp, Jireh Realty Ventures Marketing Services Inc., Femms Realty and Development Corp., Bregger Davao Properties Inc., Davao Princess 794 Consultancy Services Corp., Southern Eagle River Realty and Development Corp., Royal Plains View Inc., and La Savanna Property Services.

The list also includes Gulane Realty, South Dev Realty, Philiasia Property, Casim Uy & Henry Plenos, FNG Property Ventures, Greenest Real Properties, One Up Property Solutions, Jefi Melendres Realty Services, Three Island Ventures Properties Marketing, Nine Star Real Estate Services of Tagum Inc., Jiya Builders, Audley Real Estate Marketing, Aldebal Realty Services, Dwelling Realty, JMA’s Abundance Realty Corp, JALS Realty Services, Seekers Realty Services/Aespire Marketing Consultancy Services, Chinte Consultancy and Realty Services, Achian Real Estate Services, and Dream Realty. RGP