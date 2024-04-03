‘Byaheng Ayos’ on Lenten season generally peaceful

THE Davao Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (DCGDS) said that Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024 was generally peaceful, saying that there were no casualties reported among the beachgoers.

“All in all ang atong beachgoers safe sila, ang atong mga passenger sa mga bangka ug sa barge (Our beachgoers were safe, our banca and barge passengers) they were properly assisted including the one nga naginahanglan og (needing) immediate medical attention, narespondehan nato ug natabangan (we were able to respond and assisted) through our (Department of Transportation) DOTr Malasakit Health Desk,” Chief of District Staff (CDS) of DCGDS Angela Tobias said during the Kapehan Sa Dabaw, SM Ecoland, on Monday morning, April 1, 2024.

The Coast Guard Station Davao said it ensured that Filipinos traveling around the region are safe and secure as they celebrate the Lenten Season with their loved ones.

Tobias also said that baggage was not unloaded from port to port since the Philippine Coast Guard's Sea Martial Unit adheres to strict pre-departure inspection procedures.

The Philippine Coast Guard launched its Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2024 to strengthen its operation in preparation for the influx of port passengers and beachgoers from March 23 to April 3. Niel Ayala Otacan, DNSC Intern