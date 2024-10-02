Bzzz: Brink of closure

THIS lady is an award-winning in her field. She received several recognition from various award-winning bodies. In the recent years, she put up her own company which promised to be diverse in terms of manpower. The business started well during the first few years. However, surprisingly some of her workers, who used to be her close friends, were starting to leave one by one due to unpaid wages. This lasted for nearly a year to the point that cases here and there were filed against her. The company, on the other hand, had an outstanding debt from loan institutions, which puts her company on the verge of closure.