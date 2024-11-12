Bzzz: Don't encourage them!

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of suicide

KNOWN for his tough, no-nonsense commentary, this host has built a following with his straightforward approach. During a recent public affairs program, a caller, overwhelmed by unresolved debt, revealed she was considering ending her life. While the host initially promised to help her find a solution and urged her to face her problems, he added a troubling remark: if things couldn't be resolved, she could consider going through with her plan. What an utterly irresponsible comment from this on-air personality.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the nearest suicide hotline for support. You may use the following numbers: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers.