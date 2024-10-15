Bzzz: Easy money

Remember the three nonchalant lawyers who were the subject of our first issue of bzzz? Well, their issue is more than being mistresses and family concerns. Theirs is a web of issues that could involve corruption in the government or how the taxpayers' money is spent by the powers that be. You see, they might be well to do before they became staff (and mistresses) of top honchos in the government but not as filthy rich as they are now and that also includes their family members. Accordingly, the husband of one of these lawyers has suddenly become the owner of a luxury car which is only a dream of an upper-middle-class businessman.

Money is not an issue when the source is that powerful.