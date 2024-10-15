Bzzz: Mountain climber councilor

There is a blind item circulating on social media about a councilor in Davao City who insisted on climbing the Tagurano Upland despite the cease and desist order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in May this year. The government official tagged along with him some trekkers and hikers. He insisted even though the Purok Leader in the area already explained to him that the DENR’s order exempts no one.

Now the real question is: Who is this city councilor who defies the order of a government agency?