THIS candidate has been the talk of the town for the past weeks, allegedly because some of his supporters who reportedly are urging him to run, are not actually. Yes, this person has the credentials, but he has caused panic, spreading false notions about certain health issues, which caused panic and jeopardized the lives of other people. Going back, the so-called clamor was just a publicity stunt because apparently, this candidate has already intended to run in the first place.