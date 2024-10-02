Bzzz: Nonchalant attys

Pity are the families of these lawyers who seem to be oblivious to what their wives, mothers, or daughters have been doing. One of them is rumored to be the mistress of one of the powers that be, and she recruited the other two under her wings to help in the scheme. But who would feel pity when you're well-provided for? One reportedly purchased a multi-million condo unit (of course for her family) and paid it in full and in cash while the other just recently posted a photo of her with her newly purchased bag that costs a middle-class' house.