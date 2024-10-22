Bzzz: Not prophesizing, but warning

No, we’re not done with the nonchalant lawyers yet. According to the grapevine, the main star recruited her two lawyer friends to work with her under the man the main star is romantically linked with. This man belongs to the circle of the powers that be, or what we know as the “administration.”

However, this is not only the juicy part.

The grapevine added that the public must set their watchful eyes on the upcoming elections as this main star (the main character-lawyer) is a compañera of one of the persons leading the office that handles the public’s votes. So you can now connect the dots if something goes awry in next year’s polls. BZZZ

