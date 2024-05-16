Caap-Davao monitors ACQ’s helicopter flights since May 1

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao Region (Caap-Davao) confirmed that they have monitored several flights of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's helicopter since May 1, 2024.

Four flight operations were recorded through their radar, with one of them being canceled for unknown reasons.

“Katong May 1, naa tay na monitor pero kadali raman to. Wala pud ta kabalo unsay tuyo ato pero allowed man sila to fly (Since May 1, we have monitored their flights, but the purpose remains unclear. They are permitted to fly)," said Romel Chaonui, Caap-Davao security supervisor, in an exclusive interview with SunStar last Monday, May 13.

On Wednesday, May 15, Caap-Davao also confirmed in an interview with dxDC RMN that these activities were indeed taking place, based on their live flight tracker.

“Since May 1, naay gi-file nga upat ka flight plan, na-cancel ang isa. Yung tulo nakalupad dito sa Apollo Air Hangar sa may airport papuntang Tamayong (Calinan) or Samal then balik uli. Naay activities nga ingon ana (Since May 1, four flight plans were filed, one of which was canceled. The remaining three flights departed from the Apollo Air Hangar near the airport, heading towards Tamayong (Calinan) or Samal, and returned. There have been such activities),” Ramir Pangilinan, head of Caap-Davao Air Traffic Control Tower, clarified.

Pangilinan added that despite the operation of Quiboloy's air assets, these measures would not directly affect their daily monitoring, as the Caap-Aviation Security Office lacks the legal basis to prohibit Quiboloy's aircraft from flying outside Davao City.

However, the religious leader can only fly within the jurisdiction of Davao.

This comes after the agency revealed that on May 4, Quiboloy's RPC 8488 black helicopter took off from the Apollo Air Business, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) hangar beside Davao International Airport at around 10 a.m., landing in Malungon, Sarangani, Davao Occidental at the same hour, and returning to the city around 11 a.m.

Both Chanoui and Pangilinan informed the media that Quiboloy's helicopter primarily operates within his personal properties—Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), his beach property in Samal, and Prayer Mountain in Tamayong, Calinan district.

As of press time, the Philippine National Police-Central Office (PNP) has some leads on the whereabouts of the founder of one of the world's largest restorative churches.

Authorities stated that full information has not been disclosed to minimize interference with the ongoing manhunt effort. DEF