Caap-Davao: No missing or unidentified aircraft reported

AN official from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (CAAP-Davao) announced that there were no missing or unidentified aircraft in Davao City and that all of the aircraft in the city that have known traffic were all accounted for.

Rex Obcena, manager of CAAP-Davao, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2024, that there was an activated Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), but it does not automatically mean that there was an accident.

According to Obcena, all aircraft under their facility were accounted for, even the agri-sprayers or the small sprayer aircraft.

“Katung transmission in all probability kung baga murag anomalous transmission so probably there is an operator, aircraft operator nato nga part na gyud na usahay sa maintenance nila gina-check ang operability sa ilahang mga tanan nga radio and kanang ELT included (The transmission in all probability might be an anomalous transmission so probably there was an operator, aircraft operator, that was part of their maintenance and they checked the operability of their radio and ELT included),” he said.

He said that the aircraft was approximately at Runway No. 5, covering an area of five to six nautical miles (NM), which means that it was between Matina and the downtown area.

As of writing, the active ELT has already been turned off.

Obcena then clarified that there might have been miscommunication between CAAP and the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO).