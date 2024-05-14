Caap-Davao tracks down Quiboloy’s helicopter

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao Region (CAAP-Davao) confirmed through their live flight tracker that Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's personal helicopter flew last May 4, 2024, for a short hour within the Davao Region.

Based on the agency's radar, the fugitive pastor’s RPC 8488 black helicopter took off from Apollo Air Business, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) hangar beside Davao International Airport in Davao City at around 10 a.m and landed in Malungon, Sarangani, Davao Occidental at the same hour and returned around 11 a.m.

Despite the unidentified places the air vehicle may have visited, Romel Chaonui, Caap-Davao security supervisor, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview on Monday, May 13 that the Quiboloy’s helicopter is allowed by the law to operate as it has no legal policies existing banning or prohibiting its operation even there are multiple warrants of arrest served against him over his non-bailable human trafficking charges.

However, the vehicle is prohibited from flying outside the country due to strict requirements and regulations given that Quiboloy is considered a “fugitive from justice”.

In fact, his helicopter usually travels within the KJC, personal beach property in Samal, and Prayer Mountain in Tamayong in Calinan district.

“Nakalupad po sila. Wala ta’y order na di pwede palopadon [and] wala tay nadawat nga order sa Caap-Manila, sa atoang central office. Wala ta’y legal basis nga di ni sya pwede mulupad,” Chanoui said.

(They were able to fly. We don't have an order that they are not allowed to fly [and] we haven't received an order from Caap-Manila, our central office. We have no legal basis for that).

However, the official said that Quiboloy was not on board during that time and the reasons behind its flying have yet to be determined as of writing.

“Wala si Quiboloy. Dili pud ta sure unsay rason nganong gipalupad to pero, sa atoang monitoring wala gyud didto ang pastor,” he added.

(Quiboloy is not there. We are not sure why it was flown but as per monitoring, the pastor was not there at all).

It can be recalled that the Philippine National Police (PNP)-central office reported that it already has a hint at the whereabouts of the founder of one of the world's largest restorative churches.

This, after the agency's tracker team disclosed that they already have “good leads” earlier this week.

However, full information has yet to be revealed to avoid conflict in the ongoing manhunt operation against the infamous pastor. DEF