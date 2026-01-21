Cabantian High cleared after bomb threat

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) confirmed that no explosive device was found at Cabantian National High School after a thorough inspection on Wednesday morning, January 21, 2026.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said the alert came from a Grade 7 student, who reported to her teacher a message she received Tuesday evening claiming that a bomb had been placed inside the school. The teacher immediately notified authorities.

Police promptly deployed the Explosives and K-9 units to secure and sweep the campus. After the inspection, officials declared the area safe.

“This is the first bomb threat report recorded in the city for the year,” Tuazon said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps. She reminded the public to remain calm and follow the instructions of responding officers during such incidents to prevent stampedes or injuries.

The DCPO, in coordination with the city government, continues to conduct social media campaigns warning that sending bomb threats carries penalties, including fines and possible imprisonment.

Tuazon expressed concern over the rising number of bomb-threat posts online, particularly among students. She urged parents to educate their children about the consequences of spreading false information.

“The police take every bomb threat seriously and will not disregard any report, even if many turn out to be false,” Tuazon said. “At the same time, we appeal to everyone not to share false information that could cause panic or endanger lives.”

Regarding minors, the DCPO clarified that while students may not face criminal liability due to age, appropriate interventions will be enforced. Those responsible will be referred to school authorities, social workers, and city offices to ensure guidance and prevent repeat offenses.

The DCPO reiterated its commitment to public safety and urged the community to act responsibly to avoid unnecessary fear, disruption, and harm. HEILEY SIERA ARSENIO, UIC INTERN