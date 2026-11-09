Cabling urges Arta to cut red tape in social services delivery

DAVAO City Councilor Arnulfo Ricardo Cabling has urged the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) to extend its efforts beyond business transactions and address delays in delivering social services, particularly financial assistance for patients in public hospitals.

Cabling said poor families often have to visit several government offices and seek help from different agencies and party-list groups to raise money for hospital bills, creating additional burdens during medical emergencies.

He raised the concern in a message during Arta's first regional rollout of the Philippine Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reform Guidebook in Davao City on Nov. 5.

Cabling, chair of the City Council's Committee on Ethics and Good Government, clarified that he was speaking in his personal capacity before reading the city mayor's message and that his views did not represent the official position of the city government.

"Red tape is not limited to business applications. It is supposed to include delivery of government services," he said.

He noted that the forum's presentations focused largely on making business transactions easier, with little discussion of digitizing requests for social services.

"So, it is more capital-oriented. And I was looking for delivery of social services," Cabling said.

Hospital bills

Cabling cited the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), which he described as the best medical center in Mindanao, saying patients' hospital bills can reach P50,000 to P100,000 despite the facility being a government hospital.

He said families struggling to pay their bills often go from one government agency or party-list office to another, receiving about P5,000 from each source and P10,000 from the city government. Some start lining up as early as 5 a.m. to seek assistance.

"Dati, the City Government of Davao walang problema po; we could zero out the bill. But since the budget from the national government is very restricted for the City of Davao, so medyo nili-limit na namin ang financial assistance (Before, the City Government of Davao had no problem covering the entire hospital bill. But because the national government's budget allocation for the city is very restricted, we have had to limit financial assistance)," Cabling said.

City records, however, show that Davao City's national tax allotment increased by 14.86 percent in 2026, raising its budget to P15.8 billion from P14.3 billion in 2025.

Cabling urged ARTA to give equal attention to social services, including health care and scholarship programs, rather than focusing primarily on businesses.

"So, I hope ARTA does not focus so much on the business people. Let us also emphasize delivering social services, scholarship," he said.

Client satisfaction

Cabling also called on businesses that provide services of public interest, particularly transportation and utilities, to regularly measure customer satisfaction.

He said government efforts to make it easier for businesses to operate should come with an expectation that companies also provide quality services to the public.

"We make it convenient and easy for you to do business here, but we expect this from you," he said.

Cabling stressed that attracting investments should go hand in hand with improving the quality of services that residents receive.

"It has to be balanced," he said, warning that poor public services and limited opportunities could encourage Filipinos to seek better prospects abroad.

"So many are leaving the country, so nawawalan din tayo ng human resources (So many are leaving the country, and we are also losing our human resources)," he said.

Cabling, who headed the Social Housing Finance Corp. from 2017 to 2022, said he supports government accountability and transparency but urged agencies to pursue reforms through cooperation rather than punishment.

"Pero sana po ang magiging goal is, let's do it together. Let's improve it together in a collegial manner. Not in a punitive manner na paparusahan naman kami (But I hope our goal will be to work together and improve the system in a collegial manner, rather than taking a punitive approach that would end up punishing us)," he said.

ARTA's response

In his closing remarks, Eldie Barrientos, chief administrative officer of Arta's Eastern Mindanao Regional Field Office, said people experience ease of doing business firsthand when they apply for permits, register businesses, or access government services.

"Let us remember that our goal is not simply to improve our performance in reports and rankings, but to make government transactions easier, faster, and more convenient for the businesses and citizens we serve," Barrientos said.

A day later, Arta director general Ernesto Perez told GMA Network's Unang Hirit that public service is a right of every citizen and that government agencies can no longer require two valid identification cards for transactions.

"…'yung serbisyo publiko ay karapatan ng bawat mamamayan. At ang ating gobyerno ay obligado na magbigay ng tamang serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan (Public service is a right of every citizen, and our government is obliged to provide proper service to our people)," Perez said. GRS