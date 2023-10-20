Cacao Culture: Championing sustainable cacao farming in Davao

BEFORE one can fully enjoy a sweet delightful treat of chocolates, one has to understand and appreciate the intricate process involved in chocolate-making.

The process of creating delicious chocolate bars, beverages, powders, and other chocolate treats begins with the cacao bean. Have you ever wondered where these beans come from?

Cacao Culture, a Davao-based chocolate brand that recently opened a chocolate delicacies shop, takes pride in its cacao farm run through sustainable farm practices.

In 2016, Kenneth Reyes-Lao, co-founder of Cacao Culture, began his journey as a seedling operator. As his passion for the business grew stronger, Kenneth got the idea of leasing a three-hectare farm in Barangay Gumalang, Calinan, Davao City, where he could plant cacao seeds. He is supported by his wife, chocolate maker Shiela Reyes-Lao, in this cacao journey.

"We planted our own seedlings, making them the source for what we have here. So, from the seeds to the planting, we handled it ourselves," Reyes-Lao shared.