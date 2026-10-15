Cadac empowers barangays, boosts drug-free community

THE Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) equips barangay officials with prevention strategies to curb drug use and guide affected individuals towards recovery through the five-day training on General Intervention on Health and Well-being Awareness (GINHAWA) for low risk and Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) for moderate risk from October 12 to 16 at the World Palace Hotel.

More than 100 barangay officials, focal persons and nutrition officers from districts one and two are attending the training.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, Action Officer of the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said that the initiative recognizes the crucial role of barangays in addressing substance abuse in their community and support individuals on their path to recovery while advancing the city’s goal of building drug free communities.

“Let us take this opportunity na makatoon gyud ta. Kay ang Dabawenyos man gud naa tay batasan nga ang pinaka gwapo na quality of service dapat ang mahatag sa atoang mga clients sa Barangay. I hope nga atoa gyud iimplement ug atoang paningkamotan nga tanan pwede nato makuha or kung naa man gihapon mo’y questions on how to handle our clients in our communities, do not hesitate to approach us (Let us take this opportunity to learn. Because Dabawenyos have a tradition that the best quality of service should be provided to our clients in the Barangay. I hope that we really implement it and strive to achieve everything we can or if you still have questions on how to handle our clients in our communities, do not hesitate to approach us),” he said.

During the five-day activity, participants will engage in discussions on understanding substance abuse, the harmful effects of drug use, root causes of addiction and evidence-based treatment approaches.

The training will also cover basic support services and social reintegration measures that can be applied to their community.

Kagawad Chito Cañeda of Barangay Paciano Bangoy said the training serves as an opportunity to strengthen the capability of barangay officials to deliver appropriate interventions and respond to substance abuse concerns.

“Pinaagi aning programa, atoa silang ma recall og balik ug atoa pod sila tabangan sa pag usab para mapadayon ang atoang programa. So maningkamot ta nga maka katoon ta aning training tungod kay para pod ni sa ilaha nga ma implement nato og tarong dinha sa amoang barangay (Through this program, we can help them change so that our program can continue. So, we will strive to learn from this training because it is also for them, so that we can implement it properly in our barangay),” he added. CIO