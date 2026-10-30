Cadac firms up community-based drug abuse prevention programs

AS PART of its thrust to further strengthen the city’s drug abuse prevention programs, the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) conducted a re-orientation and capacity building on integrated community-based drug prevention programs for various Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (Badac) across the city.

The first batch of Badac participants convened on October 21.

Among the participants are barangay captains, barangay kagawads who are in their peace and order committees, and Badac focal persons.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, Cadac action officer, told the City Information Office that the activity is one of the measures they are conducting to achieve 100 percent functionality of the Badac across the city.

“Yun yung goal namin because the direction of the City Mayor and the City Administrator nga paningkamutan g’yud nato ug tabangan g’yud nato ang atoang mga barangays (That is our goal following the directive of the City Mayor and the City Administrator to strive for this and to support our barangays),” he said.

“Through this program, we will be able to know the issues and concerns of our barangays nganong dili pud sila maging highly functional ang ilahang Badac. Through this, mapagawas nila ang ilahang concerns or asa sila nagalisod in implementing the Barangay Anti-Drugs Abuse Council plans (Through this program, we will be able to determine the issues and concerns of our barangays, including the reason why their Badac also cannot become highly functional. Through this, they can express their concerns or where they are having difficulty implementing the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council plans),” Marohomsalic added.

During the activity, the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao City presented the BADAC Assessment Indicators, followed by a lecture on the Yakap Bayan Program by the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao also talked about the Adbokasiya Laban sa Ilegal na Droga (Alab) program, which empowers Badac to serve as force multipliers in the agency’s reformation efforts. CIO