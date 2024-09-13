CADAC intensifies drug prevention programs

THE City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) continues to intensify its programs and campaign against illegal drugs.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, the officer-in-charge of the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), said the council focuses on giving drug prevention programs to the communities.

“More on preventive side ta. Kay medyo lisod-lisod man god if mu-focus gyud ta sa aftercare or after na gyud nahitabo to. So, ang atong focus karon, si CADAC, kay more on preventive side ta. (We focus more on the prevention side because it will be more challenging if we focus after it [drug usage/abuse] already happened. So CADAC, really now focuses on prevention),” Marohomsalic said in an interview on the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR).

Marohomsalic said their other goal is to maximize the functionality of each Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

He said there are 39 high functional BADAC accredited by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and 17 more candidates for such category.

He said the reorientation among BADAC focal persons on August 30 was also one of their steps towards the high functionality of BADAC.

He added that CADAC has a six-month Community-Based Drug and Rehabilitation Program that aims to monitor drug reformees in the barangays, a free workplace program that requires all establishments and business owners that employ 10 or more employees to undergo orientation, certification of compliance to mandatory random drug testing from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and a three-year drug abuse prevention plan.

“Naa man gud ta’y aftercare nila paggawas sa rehab, naa gihapon na sila’y monitoring. Ang mga drug surrenderees nato, until now, gina-monitor gihapon na sila sa BADAC. So nagahatag ta’g mga lectures (We have aftercare and monitoring right after they are out of rehabilitation. And until now, BADAC still monitors our drug surrenderees),” he said.

In November, CADAC will have its Drug Prevention Week and Health Caravan, where they will visit and give health services to drug reformees.

With the said programs, Marohomsalic is hopeful for a drug-free city as he encouraged those still involved in illegal drugs to stop.

“Naa pa mo’y chance. There is a lot of chances and options nga ginahatag ang government of Davao, and naa ta’y mga programa ana (You still have a chance. There are a lot of chances and options that our City Government gives, and we have programs about that),” he said. CIO