Cadac sets weeklong health, wellness caravan

IN CELEBRATION of the Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week this Month, the Davao City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac) will be holding a seven-day event of health and wellness caravan.

Presidential Proclamation No. 124 has set the third week of November as “Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week” to raise public awareness of the negative consequences of illegal drug use and to encourage participation in the government's anti-drug campaign.

Jaffar Marohomsalic, Cadac’s Officer-In-Charge, in an interview with the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio, said the caravan will be their way of reaching out to the drug reformists and learning about their concerns.

He said they will have 6,000 reformists as beneficiaries.

The districts and barangays that will be visited for the caravan include the Paquibato District on November 18 at the Malabog Gymnasium, Marilog District on November 19 at the Baganihan Gymnasium, Barangays Baguio, Calinan, Tugbok, and Mintal on November 20 at the Bago Oshiro Gym, and Toril District on November 21 at the Marapangi Gymnasium.

Other barangays that will be visited include the Barangays Tibungco, Bunawan, Lasang, Panacan, and Ilang on November 22 at the Bunawan Gymnasium; Buhangin, Cabantian, Tigatto, Mandug, Indangan, Callawa, Sasa, and Agdao on November 25 at the Cabantian Gymnasium, and the first district on November 26 at the Almendras Gymnasium.

He said their clients can go to these venues to avail themselves of the services.

Cadac will also provide food assistance to active clients of the Tabangan Atong Reformists Aron Naay Asenso Community Based Rehabilitation and Aftercare Program (TARA NA CBRAP) and health services to drug reformists.

He also said they are making great efforts to have functioning Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs).

He added that they expect BADACs in the city’s 182 barangays to be highly functional the next year.

“Starting sa year, wala pa ta’y Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council nga high functional. So naningkamot mi with other district supervisor sa Cadac, [unya] nakakuha dayon ta og 37 ka high-functional nga Badac (Starting this year, we did not have a high functional Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council. So we are working hard together with the Cadac’s distric supervisor, and we recently got 37 high functional Badac),” he said. CIO