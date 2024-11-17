CAgrO boosts organic farming in barangays

THE Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) has announced plans to intensify programs aimed at encouraging farmers to transition to organic farming.

Jeana Ablen, focal person for CAgrO’s Organic Agriculture Program, shared updates during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. She highlighted ongoing efforts to increase the number of barangays designated as organic agriculture zones in Davao City.

“So working ta ana nga endeavor kay aron madungagan ang barangay nga ma declare as organic agriculture zone of Davao City (We are working on this endeavor to increase the number of barangays declared as organic agriculture zones in Davao City),” Ablen said.

She said that CAgrO has strengthened its campaign to promote organic farming by engaging barangays and raising awareness. The month-long celebration of the Office of Organic Agriculture is part of these efforts, focusing on information dissemination and advocacy.

Ablen also underscored the importance of City Ordinance No. 0384-10, or the Organic Agriculture Ordinance of Davao City 2009.

The ordinance offers incentives, awards, and financial support to farmers, schools, and barangay local government units that adopt and promote organic farming practices.

CAgrO reported that several barangays are transitioning from synthetic to organic practices. Ablen identified Barangay Saloy in the Calinan District as a potential organic agriculture zone. If declared, Saloy would be the second barangay to achieve this status, following Barangay Sibulan, which was recognized in 2019. Other barangays in Tugbok and Calinan districts are also being assessed for eligibility.

Saloy’s main product, organic bananas, is exported to Japan, with other vegetables displayed in local malls.

CagRO also noted the presence of cooperatives and organizations involved in organic farming, including members of Indigenous Communities (ICs). These groups, which avoid synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, often achieve certification from third-party agencies for their exports.

According to Ablen, a cooperative exporting organic bananas comprises around 60 farmers, while another producing organic cacao and coffee has over 100 members.

In Sibulan, a cooperative includes about 15 members and five farmers under CAGRO’s program are locally certified organic producers.

The city’s growing network of organic farmers and cooperatives underscores its commitment to sustainable agriculture. RGP