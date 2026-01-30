Cagro-Davao City urges fisherfolk to practice caution amid rough weather

THE City Agriculturist Office (Cagro) of Davao City urged fisherfolk to remain vigilant at all times following multiple incidents of water vessels capsizing.

Aimee Evora, Cagro fisheries head, said fisherfolk should always exercise caution, as weather conditions may be fair when they set sail but can quickly worsen once they are already at sea.

“Gina-advise-san gyud namo sila ug gani maminaw og mga weather advisories kay para ma-aware sila kung safe lang man sila managat (We strongly advise them to listen to weather advisories so they will be aware of whether it is safe for them to go fishing),” she said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the City Mayor’s Office.

Evora also encouraged fisherfolk to have their motorized vessels insured so that in case of accidents or damage, they can avail of insurance coverage.

She explained that the insurance program requires fisherfolk to apply and is provided by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) for farmers and fisherfolk.

The program, she said, is implemented by the national government to protect sectors that are considered vulnerable.

Maritime incidents

The reminder came after the motorbanca MBCA Amejara capsized in the Davao Gulf on January 19. Authorities said the vessel departed from Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City without the required permit and encountered rough seas. Search and rescue operations are ongoing in hopes of finding more survivors.

On January 23, the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Devon Bay capsized near Scarborough Shoal, approximately 140 nautical miles west of Pangasinan. The vessel was carrying iron ore bound for China when it experienced technical difficulties that were worsened by rough sea conditions.

Another maritime tragedy occurred on Sunday when MV Trisha Kerstin 3, a triple-decker ferry, capsized about five kilometers east of Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province, off the Zamboanga Peninsula.

On January 25, the motorbanca MBCA Vher Marie capsized in Barangay Maytalang I, Lumban, Laguna, during the Feast of San Sebastian fluvial procession. The incident occurred despite the presence of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel providing maritime security, highlighting how even inland waterways are vulnerable to turbulent conditions when monsoonal winds intensify river currents and cause vessel instability. All 48 passengers were rescued safely, and investigations are ongoing to ensure the safety of future maritime events, particularly during large-scale religious or public gatherings.

Registered fisherfolks

Cagro reported that in 2025, it issued 1,611 fishing licenses and 998 boat registrations.

Based on its records, there are approximately 6,000 registered fisherfolk in Davao City engaged in aquaculture, mariculture, fish farming, and fish processing.

Evora encouraged fisherfolk who have not yet registered or have failed to renew their fishing licenses and boat registrations to do so. She said the office has scheduled barangay visits from February to March 2026, in coordination with fishing communities and the Philippine Coast Guard.

She added that fisherfolk only need to bring their cedula, fill out a registration form, and present their old license. The fee for a fishing license is ₱50, while boat registration costs ₱70 for motorized vessels and ₱50 for non-motorized vessels. RGP