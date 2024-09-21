CAgrO distributes 131-K tilapia fingerlings in 2024

THE City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) has been actively supporting local fisherfolk in Davao City to boost food security by distributing tilapia fingerlings.

Aimee Evora, head of fisheries at CAgRO, shared during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the CHO building, that they have handed out approximately 131,000 tilapia fingerlings this year, with each recipient receiving 500 fingerlings.

In addition, five fish cage operators received around 20,000 bangus (milkfish) fingerlings, and about 55,000 hito (catfish) fingerlings were distributed.

“This year, we have a target of over 600 beneficiaries, which includes our fingerlings dispersal under the enhancement of the aquaculture production support program of the City Agriculturist Office,” she said. However, they have only reached about half of this target so far.

Evora highlighted the significance of supplying fingerlings to fish and backyard fish farmers, who otherwise lack access. This initiative is part of their effort to ensure a steady food supply in Davao City.

Fingerlings were distributed across several districts, including Bunawan, Paquibato, Marilog, Tugbok, Calinan, and Buhangin.

As of August 2024, Davao City produced approximately 13.46 metric tons (mt) of tilapia, 167 mt of hito, and 28.5 mt of fish.

CAgrO also plans to establish a Local Government Unit (LGU)-managed tilapia hatchery. Although the procurement process has faced delays, Evora anticipates that the hatchery will begin production in the last quarter of 2024.

Compared to last year, when they distributed over 500,000 fingerlings, the increase in distribution this year is attributed to the creation of the tilapia hatchery.

The office utilized its P2 million budget for 2023 entirely for fingerlings, with some of the 2024 budget allocated for hatchery. RGP