Cagro intensifies PhilGAP certification for Davao City durian exports

THE Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) is intensifying its efforts to accelerate the certification and renewal of Philippine Good Agricultural Practices (PhilGAP) for durian farms, aiming to secure Davao’s position as a leading supplier of premium durian in international markets.

The PhilGAP certification is a prerequisite for exporting durian to international countries where strict standards on food safety, quality assurance, worker welfare, and environmental sustainability are enforced. It also enhances traceability, ensuring that consumers abroad can trust the origin and quality of Philippine durian.

Fe Oguio, Acting Municipal Agricultural Officer of Tugbok District, emphasized that the certification is not only about compliance but also to guarantee food safety and empower durian farmers to compete globally.

“Kami sa City Agri naa miy programa dinha, paghatag og technical assistance sa mag-uuma kay importante mana nga aspeto na matudluan sila og tama nga pamaagi. Isa pod sa rason nga pangusgan ni kay tungod, dako siya nga opportunity, dako sya og impact sa economic condition. Maka-tilaw gyud ang farmers og taas na presyo, makita pud nila ang improvement dinhaa sa quality sa products (We have programs at the City Agri providing technical assistance to farmers. Because it’s important for them to be taught about the correct methods. One of the reasons why we are pushing this certification is because it’s a great opportunity for them and it also have a significant impact on the economic condition. So, farmers will get a high price, and they will also see the improvement in the quality of the products),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on January 21, 2026.

She added that while Davao City already has several GAP-certified durian exporters, the number remains relatively small compared to the city’s total durian farmers.Candelario B. Miculob, President of the Durian Exporters Association of the Philippines urged durian farmers to renew and register their certifications to maintain Durian’s reputation as a premium commodity and position the Philippines as a reliable source of high-quality durian.

“Ang atoang mga farmers gina-encourage namo sila nga katong mga wala pa ka-renew, duna man i-announce nga mga location nga mag-renew sa atoang certification sa PhilGAP because it’s one of the important things sa renewal. Amoa silang gina-encourage na i-avail nila ni nga opportunity kay naa silay benepisyo na makuha gikan sa gobyerno (We are encouraging our farmers who haven’t renewed yet to take note of the announced locations for renewing their PhilGAP certification because it’s one of the important requirements. They are also encouraged to avail themselves of this opportunity because they will receive benefits from the government),” he said.

He added that the PhilGAP certification is free, with farmers only needing to attend trainings and comply with documentation requirements.CAgrO encouraged durian farmers to take advantage of the PhilGAP certification to secure better market opportunities and contribute to the city’s growing agricultural economy. CIO