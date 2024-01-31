CAgrO to distribute donated fertilizer

The City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) will be distributing the P1 million worth of multifunctional organic fertilizer it received from Yovel East Agriventure on Monday.

This is in addition to CAgrO’s Fertilizer Assistance program which aims to provide products to farmers to lessen their expenses. Under the said program, the CAgrO distributed 2,250 bags of organic fertilizers to 139 individual farmers and farmers’ associations last year. Another 157 bags of commercial fertilizer were distributed to vegetable and corn clusters in Marilog, Paquibato, Baguio, and Toril.

CAgRO Head Edgardo Haspe said their office is currently coming up with a list of recipients for the donated fertilizer.

“One liter of this is good for one hectare up to harvest, so ganoon siya ka-concentrated ( One liter of this is good for one hectare up to harvest, so it is that concentrated),” said Yovel East Agriventure Founder and CEO James Amparado in an interview with the City Information Office on Monday.

Amparo said Davao City was chosen as the recipient due to its expansive agricultural areas. He said the ever-increasing price of fertilizers remains a challenge in food production all over the country.

“Ang problem kasi, for example, dito sa Davao ang dami nating fruits pero hindi gaanong naaalagaan dahil sa high expense ng fertilization. So sana in the small-scale na ginawa namin makatulong sa mga farmers (The problem is, for example, here in Davao we have many fruits but it is not that well-cared for because of the high expense of fertilization. With this, we hope to help the farmers even in the small-scale),” he added. CIO