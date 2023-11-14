Cagro to hold training on organic agriculture

TO PROMOTE organic agriculture in the city, the Organic Agriculture Program under the Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) will hold a marathon of short training and orientations for farmers and interested individuals at Rizal Park.

City Agri Organic Agriculture Program focal person, Ms. Jeana Ablen, said during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday that on November 23, the City Veterinarian’s Office will conduct short training about the African Swine Fever (ASF) and other concerns on the diseases that may affect livestock.

Meanwhile, on November 24, from around 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a training on edible landscaping. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., they will hold a training on establishing an organic garden and simple gene banking.

“During that time, naa ta’y marathon of short trainings about sa livestock nato kay isa sa mga problema nga nag-arise karon ang ASF, ang uban pa’ng mga concern about sa animals, naa gihapon na’y panghitabo sa November 23. On November 24, aduna usab ta’y marathon nga training on edible landscaping; on the establishment of an organic garden (During that time, we will have a marathon of short training about livestock, specifically about the ASF and other concerns about animals on November 23. On November 24, we will also hold marathon training on edible landscaping and establishment of an organic garden),” Ablen said.

Other than the series of trainings and orientations, the CAgrO will continue to give free vermicast, fruit and vegetable seedlings, and forest tree seedlings. IEC materials will also be distributed.

The culmination of the Organic Agriculture Celebration will also be on November 23–24, according to Ablen. The activities lined up on those days are meant to inform the public about organic agriculture practices, their benefits, and the services offered by the agencies concerned.

Ablen also said that by 2 pm on November 24, the awarding of Gulayan sa Barangay will also take place. Moreover, CAgrO will be recognizing the achievement of the Saloy Organic Farmers Association, which recently made it to the Top 50 Best Cacao Producers in the world.

The office continues to advocate for farmers to adopt organic agricultural practices, especially with the high prices of chemical or synthetic inputs on farming. CIO