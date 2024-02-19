Calinan NHS, Lt. C. Villafuerte Sr. ES rule 15th Davao City Baseball Cup

Calinan National High School (CNHS) and Lt. Cipriano Villafuerte Sr. Elementary School (LCVSES) emerged as champions in the 15th Davao City Baseball Cup, which concluded at the LCVSES grounds on Saturday afternoon, February 17, 2024.

CNHS, coached by Pilar Pamintuan, survived past Baguio National School of Arts and Trade (BNSAT), 5-4, in a thrilling showdown to clinch the high school division title.

The team's success was propelled by Arnold Carpentero, Jr.'s outstanding performance, which earned him the most valuable player (MVP) award. He received crucial support from teammates Khierbie Kent Lawag, Raymond Jay Loberiza, Jaylord Lumawag, Arvey Manzano, Aldren Boquil, Karl Roy Buenavista, Justine Kerby Coloma, Jarvis Daplin, Red Esto, James Gabao, Ian Kyle Gaetos, Klyd Masayao, and Johnrouds King Nilo.

Crossing Bayabas National High School (CBNHS) placed third.

In the elementary division, LCVSES dominated the title match with a lopsided 18-0 win over Calinan Central Elementary School (CCES), showcasing the exceptional pitching skills of Ibrahim Jecael Estillore II, who was named MVP.

The victorious LCVSES team included Peter Calungsod, John Dolorel, Xyruhz Domingo, Joseph Duyac, Jhon Mark Espiritu, Thirdy Esto, Zaijhel Payot, Sidrex Peñas, Vincent Tablizo, Wade Ticong, and Khianfritz Umpay bannered LCVSES.

Buhisan Elementary School and New Tawas Elementary School, composed mainly of indigenous people (IP) students, claimed third and fourth positions, respectively.

Both champion teams each received trophies and a P12,000 cash prize. The next four teams got P6,000, P3,000, and P1,500 from the Datu Uchida Development Foundation Inc. (DUDFI)-organized event, also sponsored by the Tokyo Kichijoji Lions Club and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City Division, Yakult, Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School (PNJKIS), Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku (MKD), and Davao City Baseball Association (DCBA) also supported the two-day competition.

PJNKIS-MKD president Ines Mallari said, "With God's sustaining grace, the 15th Davao City Baseball Cup was a resounding success."

She thanked all sponsors, supporters, technical staff, the organizing committee, participating teams, and volunteers. MLSA