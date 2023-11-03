Calinan rape victim FB friend of suspect

Based on the investigations, the 19-year-old suspect fetched the victim for the first time in their residence in Baguio District and was brought to an inn located in Dacudao, Calinan.

It added that the first physical interaction that transpired in a particular inn was transactional.

“Gisundo ang maong biktima gikan sa ilahang lugar padulong Calinan. Pinuntahan sya doon kay magkaibigan sila sa Facebook (The victim was fetched by the suspect. The suspect went there because they were friends on Facebook),” the DCPO director said.

Lupaz also clarified that the establishment may face a violation of Republic Act (R.A) 7610 or an act providing for stronger deterrence and special protection against child abuse, exploitation, and discrimination, and for other purposes.

“Posible ang establishment kasuhan pero mao pa kana ang ginatuki sa Calinan Police Station (It is possible that the establishment will be charged but the Calinan Police Station is still discussing it),” he added.

Article VII, Section 11 of the same law states that all businesses that support or enable child trafficking, child prostitution, other forms of sexual abuse, pornographic publications, indecent television, and other abuses will be shut down right away, and their licenses to operate will be revoked. This will not affect the owner's or manager's ability to face legal action under this Act, the Revised Penal Code, as amended, or other applicable laws. A sign with the words "off limits" shall be conspicuously displayed outside the establishments or enterprises by the Department of Social Welfare and Development for such period which shall not be less than one (1) year, as the Department may determine. The unauthorized removal of such sign shall be punishable by prision correccional.

To recall, Police Major Alberto Abella, Calinan Police Station Commander, said the victim was found positive for laceration after undergoing medico-legal and that she will also receive psychological intervention.

Currently, the suspect is detained in Calinan Detention Facility as the case against him is being prepared to be filed in court for violating R.A 8353. DEF