Calinan tracksters top Mindanao Open Masters

THE Calinan Athletics Warriors dominated the inaugural Mindanao Open Masters Athletics Championships, held recently at the University of Mindanao track oval in Matina, Davao City, amassing an impressive total of 16 gold medals, nine silvers, and one bronze.

Trailing behind were Patafa SOX in second, securing seven golds, five silvers, and five bronzes, while Team BBG-Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) finished third with seven golds, five silvers, and one bronze.

The Warriors' success was driven by golden performances from Jonash Melchor in the long jump and triple jump, along with the 4X100 mixed relay team in the men’s 30-39 category; Beverly Tariao (100m, 200m), Michelle Pandian (long jump and triple jump), and Jeralyn Dumanayos (shot put) in women's 30-39; Elmer Bartolo (5,000m), Edward Pascua (shot put) and University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) sports director Jose Alther Rivera (discus throw) in men's 40-49; Gerlyn Acedo-Ogong (200m) and Madelyn Carter (3,000m) in women's 40-49; and coach Emilio "Toto" Lacanaria (shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw) in the 60-above division.

Patafa SOX’s gold medalists included Billy Blancia (200m, 400m) in men’s 30-39; Jerald Magtagad (800m), Felimon Pasante (long jump), and the 4X100m relay team in men’s 40-49; and Louise Lutz Framil (100m, long jump) in women’s 40-49.

Meanwhile, Team BBG-RMC celebrated golds from Jerome Fernandez (men's 30-39 100m), Arman Pila Dino (men’s 40-49 100m, 200m, and 400m), coach Roel Ano (men's 40-49 3,000m walkathon), and the men’s 40-49 4X400m relay team; and Felicito Gitacay (men’s 60-above 5,000m).

Unattached champions included Brian Lupio (men's 30-39 5,000m), Dandy Maturan (men's 30-39 3,000m walkathon), Darell Cabañero (men's 30-39 shot put and discus throw), Oscar Empiedad Jr (50-59 100m, 200m), Usman Muloc (60-above 100m, 200m), and Ben Alacar (60-above 800m, 3,000m walkathon).

Kenneth Sai, president of the Davao City Track and Field Association (DCTFA), which organized the athletics championships, said they plan to make this an annual event.

He emphasized the importance of providing a platform for former varsity athletes to compete and maintain their fitness, stating, "Dili lang kay mga bata among i-cater para naa pud dula ang mga former athletes and seniors (We don't only cater to the kids; there will also be games for former athletes and seniors)," Sai said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

He also noted several participants from different parts of Mindanao. MLSA