IT IS "high time" to revisit the country's juvenile justice law, a Davao City councilor said, as calls grow to lower the age of criminal responsibility following a bullying incident involving junior high school students in the city.

Councilor Antoinette "Petit" Principe, chairperson of the City Council's Committee on Education, Science and Technology, shared the view during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, when asked about renewed calls to lower the age of criminal liability for minors.

Principe said Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, was passed two decades ago, before social media changed how children behave and how bullying happens.

"So, it's time that we revisit the law because at the time when that law was being crafted and when it was passed, those were different times. Right now, with social media, different na talaga (it's really different now)," she said.

Asked whether she meant lowering the age of criminal responsibility, Principe said the review should cover the whole law.

"Everything. Revisit the law, overhaul it," she said.

She said she shares the sentiment of those calling for amendments, but noted that only Congress can change it.

"Unfortunately, for us laymen, this law can only be amended by an act of Congress," Principe said.

Under RA 9344, signed in April 2006, children aged 15 and below at the time of the offense are exempt from criminal liability but must undergo an intervention program.

Those above 15 but below 18 are also exempt, unless they acted with discernment, in which case they go through the proceedings set by the law. The exemption does not cover civil liability.

'The law is hard'

Until the law is amended, Principe said, it must be followed.

"The thing is the Dura Lex sed Lex. The law is hard, but it's the law. Unless and until it is amended, we need to follow the letter of the law," she said.

"Then again, this is not just a legal dilemma; this is also a moral dilemma," she added.

Principe, a lawyer and a mother, said discipline starts at home, noting that the alleged bully in the recent incident has also been bullied on social media.

She urged caution because all those involved are minors.

She said RA 9344 is restorative, unlike the punitive Revised Penal Code, and proposed that any amendment to the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance also take a restorative approach, including mandatory counseling for the families of children who bully.

"With the proper intervention, they can still become productive citizens of the community," she said.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, author of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, said in the same forum that the age of criminal liability should be lowered so that children will not rely on the law's protection.

"Naa gihapon accountability appropriate for their age (There's still accountability appropriate for their age)," Villafuerte said.

School safety

Principe said the city is also working on prevention. During a committee hearing on Monday, Nov. 16, she said councilors took up a proposed school safety ordinance that would require schools to address bullying incidents within 30 days, after which cases would be referred to the proper authorities.

She added that the city has rolled out the Disciplinado Dabawenyo module in public schools, with private schools expected to follow, and that the City Mayor's Office has convened the Moral Recovery Council.

Preventing bullying, she said, is not schools' burden alone but one shared by the government, the community, and the school.

Ateneo de Davao University dismissed a junior high school student found responsible for the incident and formed a task force to prevent bullying.

A parent of one of the students involved has since publicly apologized on social media to the student and the family.

In a statement on Nov. 17, Mayor Sebastian Duterte said the city would protect the rights of every child involved and uphold due process. GRS