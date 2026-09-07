“Call Me Mother” hits no. 1 on Netflix PH

CONTENTASIA Awards 2026 Silver winner for Best Feature Film or Telemovie Made in Asia “Call Me Mother,” starring Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre, has soared to No. 1 on Netflix Philippines’ list of most-watched movies.

The box-office movie directed by Jun Robles Lana, which premiered on the streaming platform on August 27, consistently captured the hearts of Filipinos with its heartwarming and relatable story of motherhood, exploring the countless sacrifices and unconditional love of a mother.

It also previously clinched four awards at the 51st Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal: Best Actor for Vice Ganda, Best Child Performer for Lucas Andalio, 3rd Best Picture, and the Gender Sensitivity Award.

The film posted a worldwide gross of P392 million and was selected as the opening film for the Philippines-Japan Film Festival 2026.

In “Call Me Mother,” Vice plays a queer mother to her adoptive son, Angelo (Lucas). Their unbreakable bond is put to the test when Mara (Nadine), Angelo’s biological mother, enters their lives and attempts to get custody of her child.

“Call Me Mother” is co-produced by Star Cinema, The IdeaFirst Company, and Viva Films.