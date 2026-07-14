Calla Bailey bridge now open

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) announced that the Bailey bridge in Barangay Callawa, Davao City, is now open for public use.

DPWH-Davao said that the bridge was opened to vehicular traffic on July 12, 2026. The bridge was constructed as a temporary solution to restore access to the area after the Callawa Bridge collapsed on May 19, 2026, due to severe flooding caused by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the Easterlies.

“Sa pag-abli sa Bailey Bridge, hapsay na usab ang pagbiyahe sa mga residente, motorista, ug mga biyahero. Sa pagkakaron, light vehicles lang ang gitugotan nga makaagi sa maong tulay,” the office said on July 10, 2026.

(With the opening of the Bailey Bridge, travel has become smooth again for residents, motorists, and commuters. For now, only light vehicles are allowed to cross the bridge)

The office said that it expedited the construction of the Bailey Bridge in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to ensure the immediate restoration of connectivity and safe travel for the public.

To recall, the bridge in Barangay Callawa formed part of a 2017 Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) infrastructure project.

Approximately seven barangays in Davao City were flooded on May 18 due to heavy rainfall brought by the ITCZ and the Easterlies.

The severe weather also caused the collapse of a bridge in Purok 2, Barangay Callawa, disrupting access for residents and motorists in the area.

Documents obtained by the media identified the damaged structure as part of the DPWH project, “Concreting/Widening/Improvement of Bypass Road at Buhangin– Tigatto– Mandug– Callawa– Fatima Road, including Reconstruction of Callawa Bridge and RROW,” under Contract ID 17LO-0133.

The project, awarded in 2017 to Premium Megastructures Inc., carried a contract cost of P184.5 million and was implemented during the term of then-Davao City Second District Representative Vincent Garcia. RGP