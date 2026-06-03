Calle San Pedro Historical one-month exhibit opens

A HISTORICAL exhibit that centers on the city’s oldest street opened on May 29 and will run until June 30, 2026.

Calle San Pedro: The Art in/of the City, a curated exhibition celebrating Davao City’s history and culture through a vibrant fusion of visuals. From paintings, old photos, and short films, the exhibit captures San Pedro Street’s essence and vibrance, hosting several landmarks such as the San Pedro Cathedral, City Hall, Sangguniang Panglungsod, Osmeña Park, Rizal Park, and the Monument of Peace and Unity.

“Calle San Pedro is a multi-faceted exhibition focusing on telling the story of the city’s primary artery using archival photos, artifacts, and artwork,” Donna Richel Sarong, Museum Researcher, Museo Dabawenyo said of the exhibit.

Sarong says the exhibit will revolve around the San Pedro square, which includes historical landmarks such as the century-old Davao City Hall and the San Pedro Cathedral, whose original nipa and bamboo structure was built in 1847 during the arrival of Spanish colonizers, rebuilt in the 1900s, and the present structure, designed by Architect Manuel Chiew, constructed in 1964.

Upon effective conquest of Spain in 1848, colonial officials opened the first three streets as part of the city’s earliest Spanish town planning. These included Calle San Pedro, named after the city’s patron saint; Calle Claveria, named after the Governor General who authorized the expedition of Don Jose Oyanguren to Davao; and Calle Magallanes, named after the explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Within the perimeters of these streets, Spain constructed San Pedro Church, town hall, barracks, residential and commercial areas of the new Christian settlement.

National Heritage Month

The opening of the exhibit is part of the city’s celebration of National Heritage Month. It is mounted in collaboration between the Davao City local government, Museo Dabawenyo, Office of Culture and the Arts, Holy Cross of Davao College, Ateneo de Davao University, and San Pedro Cathedral Parish of Davao City.

Featured artists of the exhibit are Ace Algas, Keith Bacongco, Cacho Ferrero, Orvil Bantayan, and Mark Tolentino.

The exhibit is currently held on the Ground Floor of the Community Center of the First Companions, Ateneo de Davao University. Admission is free, visiting hours is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. PIA DAVAO