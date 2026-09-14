Camiguin set to stage 47th Lanzones Festival

CAMIGUIN Island is gearing up for the 47th Lanzones Festival, a celebration of the province’s rich cultural heritage, agricultural identity, and world-renowned lanzones, set to take place from October 18 to 25, 2026.

The annual festival will kick off with a series of pre-festival activities from October 15-17 before its formal opening on October 18, featuring major events such as the Grand Lanzones Festival Parade, the opening of the Lanzones Festival and Ugmad Agro-Industrial-Tourism Trade Fair 2026, and the Lanzones Festival Music and Kabog Showdown.

The opening-day activities will highlight Camiguin’s vibrant traditions, local artistry, cultural heritage, and agricultural identity, with the province’s iconic and celebrated lanzones fruit taking center stage.

This year’s festivities come at a significant time for Camiguin as the island gains renewed international attention after being ranked No. 37 on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026.”

Camiguin was also the only Philippine destination included in the prestigious list, placing the island in the global spotlight for its natural attractions, distinctive culture, local cuisine, and immersive tourism experiences.

Among these experiences is the Lanzones Festival itself, which annually brings together Camiguin’s five municipalities in a province-wide showcase of the island’s culture and agricultural heritage.

The 2026 Lanzones Festival will feature a packed lineup of cultural, entertainment, tourism, and community events, including a trade fair showcasing locally curated products and goods, cultural pageants, street dancing competitions, nightly open-air concerts, and, for the first time in Camiguin, a 300-drone light show.

The Province and its organizers expect the celebration to draw thousands of visitors from different parts of the Philippines and abroad, providing a major platform for local businesses, producers, artists, performers, and tourism stakeholders.

Among the major activities lined up for the ten-day celebration are Lanzones Festival Inter-Agency Streetdancing and Ground Presentation Competitions; Kalanrakas sa Kabataan; Lanzones Festival Rocktober Night; Ag Sadya Ki Raw: Danzones Inter-Agency Dance Competition; Buahanan Docufest; Lanzones Festival King and Queen & Diwata Showdown; and Mutya sa Buahanan Coronation Night, among other cultural and entertainment events.

Beyond the festivities, the Lanzones Festival continues to serve as a platform for promoting Camiguin’s local products, preserving cultural traditions, supporting the local economy, and strengthening the island’s position as a premier tourism destination in Northern Mindanao.

With its combination of heritage, agriculture, entertainment, and tourism, the 47th Lanzones Festival is poised to once again put Camiguin in the national and international spotlight.

The Provincial Government of Camiguin and festival organizers extend their appreciation to St. Benedict Ocean Shipping Lines Corp. and JEJOR’S CONSTRUCTION CORP, the event’s diamond sponsors, whose crucial support contribute to the staging of this year’s celebration and the continued promotion of Camiguin’s culture, tourism, and local heritage.

The festival also receives valuable support from Among those extending their support are Congressman JJ Romualdo; Vice Governor Rodin M. Romualdo; Japuz-Jansol Enterprises; Sheen-Sheen Construction Corporation; Utopia Café; CLC Construction; Triston Construction; Optimum Water Resource Corporation (Amlan Purified Water); San Miguel Brewery Inc.; Pedro’s Resto; Civic Merchandising, Inc.; FNTC Construction; S-SO Corporation; Camiguin Provincial Multi-Purpose Coop.; Camiguin General Hospital; WDM Construction and Supplies; Mr. Teodoro Sabuga; Hon. Pol S. Ochavillo and Family; and Hon. Khline Ford B. Borres and Family, whose contributions help make possible the various cultural, entertainment, tourism, and community activities lined up for the ten-day celebration.

With the collective support of its partners, stakeholders, and sponsors, the 47th Lanzones Festival continues to celebrate not only Camiguin’s beloved lanzones but also the people, traditions, businesses, and communities that make the island a distinctive destination in the Philippines. PR