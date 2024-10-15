Campos, Al-ag leave SP committee chairmanships

DAVAO City councilors Augusto Javier Campos III and Wilberto Al-ag resigned as chairpersons of their respective committees in the 20th City Council.

Campos submitted his resignation letter to Vice Mayor Quitain on October 4, stepping down as chairperson of the Committee on International Relations and the Committee on Housing, Rural and Urban Development (Socialized Housing Projects), effective immediately.

“I want to express my appreciation for the opportunity of Chairmanship given to me. It has been an honor to spearhead those committees and I am grateful for the experience,” Campos said.

Al-ag submitted his resignation on October 10, resigning as chairperson of the Committee on Social Services and relinquishing his memberships in other council committees.

“With mixed emotions and a heavy heart, I intend to resign immediately today (October 10, 2024) considering my current personal circumstances,” he stated.

During the October 15, 2024 council session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the new committee chairpersons and members were sworn in by Vice Mayor Quitain.

Councilor Temujin “Tek” Ocampo succeeded Campos as chair of the Committee on Housing, Rural and Urban Development (Socialized Housing Projects); Councilor Pilar Braga took over as chair of the Committee on Social Services; and Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre became chair of the Committee on International Relations.

Earlier, Campos and Al-ag filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for district representative positions — Campos for the second district under Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) on October 7, 2024, and Al-ag for the third district under Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD).

Both councilors and their families were previously expelled from the local party Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL). RGP



Related stories: