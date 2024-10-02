Campos’ loyalty to Hugpong party questioned

DAVAO City Councilor Diosdado Mahipus Jr. questioned Councilor Augusto Javier Campos III's loyalty to Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod after photos of him with another party circulated online.

Mahipus said during his privilege speech that this was an opportune time for Campos to inform his fellow party members in Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, as they had seen photographs of Campos attending a political activity for another party. He noted that speculations had been raised about Campos's loyalty to the party.

“It would be fair that our colleague, the Honorable Campos is level-headed and fair and rational therefore, this may be an opportune time for him to address our people to remove all doubts, clear the air, and inform us if he will still be running as city councilor together with us at the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod,” Mahipus said on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, during the Sangguniang Panlungsod session.

He clarified that he raised this matter not out of malice, but as a concerned colleague who respects Campos and his family. He stressed that as party mates, they deserved to know if Campos planned to run under Hugpong in the upcoming elections. He added that if Campos remained with the party, they would stand united against political opposition in Davao City.

Campos, in a media interview, acknowledged Mahipus' sentiments and assumed other councilors might feel the same. However, he pointed out that he couldn’t speak for his entire family.

“But for myself having served this council for two terms, I have nothing but good experience from my colleagues and I am very grateful for the leadership of our city government under then-Mayor Sara before and now Mayor Sebastian Duterte,” Campos said, adding that a press conference would be scheduled to address the issue.

Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain noted that privilege speech is within the prerogative of councilors and that they are free to express themselves as part of democratic rights.

While he heard Mahipus' speech, Quitain refrained from commenting on future developments, saying everything would become clear during the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC). He added that Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod was still holding meetings, and nothing had been finalized.

“That’s the reality of it, this is politics there will be some changes but for me, I won’t be swayed by any reason to change. I’m always loyal to the Dutertes but for the others, I cannot speak for them,” Quitain said.

The issue arose after a photo was posted on the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Facebook page on September 26, 2024, showing Campos with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sandro Marcos, and Senator Manny Pacquiao during the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention, where several political parties, including Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-CMD, NPC, NUP, and Nacionalista Party, were represented. RGP