Canada’s arrest concealed from local media

PAULENE Chavez Canada, one of the co-accused of fugitive televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in their qualified human trafficking cases, was captured through a warrant of arrest after an anonymous caller tipped Davao police authorities on July 9.

The arrest of Canada at a house in Emily Homes Subdivision in Cabantian, Davao City was publicly disclosed on July 11. However, her capture was not immediately revealed to the local media as police authorities have not released any details.

Department of Interior Local and Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos confirmed in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Friday morning, July 12, that the caller immediately contacted the Regional Investigation and Detection and Detective Management Division Office of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

“The caller reported seeing a woman resembling the wanted poster with a P1 million reward in Emily Homes Subdivision Cabantian, Davao,” Abalos said.

He also stated that the reward money helped in tracking her down.

In April 2024, a Davao City court issued an arrest warrant against Quiboloy alongside Paulene Canada, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemanes, and Jackielyn Roy for alleged violation of the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

The five co-accused posted bail for their cases and were given temporary liberty but the PRO-Davao asked them to be present during court hearings when summoned as part of their fundamental rights.

Last June 10, 2024, multiple properties allegedly owned by Quiboloy were raided by hundreds of police personnel in hopes of finding the six fugitives to no avail. This, after an arrest warrant was issued against them for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse following Quiboloy’s no-show at a Senate investigation.

The serving of the warrant of arrest drew flak after the apparent excessive force used by the police. Former President Rodrigo Duterte condemned the raid, questioning the aggressive use of manpower. He also backed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) followers over their plans of filing cases against the police force.

“How can this administration guarantee the preservation of the constitutional rights of our fellow Filipinos when even the most fundamental of these rights are being trampled upon and blatantly violated?” Duterte said.

However, during a recent media interview, the former president claimed that he knew Quiboloy’s whereabouts but that “it’s a secret”.

Despite his claims being taken as a joke, the Philippine National Police (PNP) are looking into the possibility of charging Duterte with obstruction of justice.

Reward money

On July 8, 2024, the DILG announced a P10 million reward to anyone who could give information about the fugitive’s whereabouts that could lead to his arrest.

“Gusto ko hong i-anunsyo sa mga nanonood at nakikinig na meron tayong mga kaibigan na gustong tumulong sa paghahanap sa kanila at nag-ooffer ng reward ng 10 million pesos for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos said.

(I want to announce to the audience and listeners that we have friends who want to help in their search and are offering a P10 million reward for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy),” he said, adding that a P1 million bounty is also up for grabs for each of the co-accused.

Atty. Israelito Torreon, member of the KOJC legal counsel, questioned Abalos for accepting the offer from a private source, deeming it a violation of RA 6713 or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees”.

“Pero nakita kasi nami na nire-raise daw ‘yung pera under the law. (But we saw that the money is being raised under the law.) Sabi ni Attorney Topacio, “intelligence funds need not to be raised. It is already there, it only has to be stopped.” Therefore, the statement of Sec. Abalos proves that it comes from private sources and therefore a clear violation of Section 70 of Republic Act 6713,” Torreon said in an SMNI live stream on July 11, 2024.

Local media blackout

Meanwhile, Davao-based journalists are frustrated with the total media blackout of Canada’s arrest, citing the unfair treatment of how national media had given facts and information first before the local media when the arrest was made in Davao City.

After inquiring about the development of the arrest, PRO-Davao spokesperson Catherine Dela Rey remained mum until the next morning.

She stated that she is “not authorized to talk about the issue” but said there will be a press briefing in the morning.

Despite the explanation that it was a directive from the national headquarters to do the briefing at PNP-Camp Crame due to its nearby location, journalists called for cooperation between the local media and the police force.

The event has highlighted the bias of national agencies towards the national media.

Canada’s arrest came amidst the shuffling of Davao City Police Office (DCPO) chiefs. DEF with reports from Allyssa Kaye Casas, AdDU Intern