Cancer strong, faith stronger

“GUSTO ko na mag-give up pero parang yung heart ko hindi gusto mag-give up, so that’s why

nag-pray na naman ako, and yung nag-relapse na naman ako sa last protocol, yung New York, down ako pero I felt peace because nagta-trust ako kay Papa Jesus ([On my first relapse] I already wanted to give up, but my heart didn’t want to, so I prayed again. When I had my second relapse, I still felt down, but there was peace because of my trust in Jesus),” said 10-year-old Dezier Grye Daclan, who has been battling a relatively rare type of blood cancer since he was six years old.

“Every time I feel something is wrong, I pray and always say thank you because He has done all good things and He is merciful, and He is so good.”

Spoken without prompts, one could sense the deep faith instilled in the child as he battles a cancer that defied two aggressive treatments and would have reached a dire end had the

Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI) at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, through Dr. Mae Concepcion J. Dolendo’s network on children’s cancer, not laid out a map that matches Grye’s faith with hope.

Grye (pronounced as Gray) was to become the first cancer patient from Mindanao (and possibly, the whole country) to undergo Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell infusion (CAR T cell infusion) at the Shanghai Children’s Medical Center-Department of Innovative Diagnosis and Treatment (SCMC-DIDT).

Grye first underwent the BFM (Berlin-Frankfurt-Munster) Protocol, a widely used, intensive multi-drug chemotherapy regimen for pediatric and adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), focusing on risk-adjusted treatment. The New York Protocol (or New York Regimen), on the other hand, is an intensive, multi-agent chemotherapy and radiotherapy approach specifically designed for children with high-risk ALL to manage early relapse. This was the most that Philippine pediatric cancer treatment could give.

Leg pain, toothache, and ‘mumps’

The symptoms were something any parent would have brushed off as of little concern. It started with Grye complaining of leg pain. Grye, as an active six-year-old, had the habit of climbing up two posts with just his hands and legs, spreading wide to anchor on each post, and then, once he reached a certain height, he’d jump down. Easily, the leg pain was attributed to that. Then came the toothache and the swelling on the side of his neck. But five days after first complaining of leg pain that was addressed through ‘hilot’, Grye could no longer stand, so they brought him to the hospital, where he was confined for two weeks.

At the hospital, it was found that Grye’s white blood cell count was very low, indicating leukemia.

It was a shock for Drexel and his wife, Kimberly Anne, so they sought a second opinion from Dr. Jeannie B. Ong, a pediatrician and pediatric hematology-oncology practitioner at the San Pedro Hospital, who confirmed the diagnosis.

Drexel and his wife were both bank employees at that time, and the prospect of cancer treatment for their only child was beyond their means.

“Baka first chemo pa lang, ubos na aming pera (Our finances can be wiped out with just one

chemotherapy session),” Drexel said, so he asked for advice from Dr. Ong, admitting their inability to pay for such treatment. Dr. Ong recommended that they go to CCI instead, providing them with the medical documents they needed.

That was the first time they heard of such a service for children at CCI, and they were fascinated by the large number of children there; more so when they realized these children receive treatment for free, while their parents just need to sacrifice time and effort by lining up for assistance and document processing. They were attended to right away by Dr. Mark Ranches, then a junior consultant at the CCI outpatient. Grye said he’s now a pediatric oncology fellow in training; the boy knows the goings on in the hospital.

Failed twice

They went to CCI in May 2022, where Grye underwent the BFM for two years. His diagnosis was the Philadelphia-positive (Ph+) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), an aggressive, high-risk subtype of blood cancer.

Just as Grye was approaching the end of BFM in 2024, he had his first relapse. Cancer cells were multiplying rapidly in his blood. So, a more intensive treatment, the New York protocol, was outlined. But again, the cancer proved to be more aggressive. Another relapse by the end of 2025. They reached a terrifying crossroad with the possibility of a cure dropping.

But not quite yet, as it seems things were falling in place.

Coincidences and support

First, Doc Mae had met Dr. Jiaoyang Cai when they were both studying under the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Global Master’s Program in the United States. Dr. Cai comes from Shanghai Children’s Medical Center (SCMC), where she works with ALL and pioneers survivorship care.

She facilitated Grye’s care with the Innovative Diagnosis and Treatment Department team and helped settle them at the treatment center.

Through their common link, it was easy to reach out to Dr. Cai. Discussions on Grye’s case were ongoing since late 2024 after his first relapse, and he qualified for CAR T infusion; but he was in remission then. It was the second relapse that triggered subsequent follow-up referrals.

The SCMC expressed willingness to help Grye, but only within a very narrow window, given the gravity of his situation and the upcoming Chinese New Year, a very long weekend in China. Dr. Lesley Tiu, CCI Leukemia/Lymphoma attending physician, coordinated referral documentary requirements, and Grye was ready to go!

Incidentally, enticed by the 10-year passport expiration initiated under President Rodrigo R. Duterte, the Daclan couple applied for their passports in 2021, even though they didn’t have any plans to go abroad. They also got Grye a five-year passport for children.

“‘Yun pala ang gamit nun (So that was what our passports were for),” Drex said.

Grye had to fly out and be admitted on the Wednesday before the whole of China takes a break for their New Year celebration, which starts the next day, Thursday, February 12.

Chinese New Year was February 17. Grye’s passport will expire in November 2026, so it is still valid for this trip. With the help of the Chinese Consulate in Davao, Drexel, Grye, and Dr. Cheryl Lyn Diez, SPMC-CCI pediatric hematologist/oncologist, obtained their visas within 24 hours and flew off to Shanghai on the evening of February 11, Wednesday. They were admitted upon arrival, photo-finished.

Doc Cheryl, tasked with accompanying and helping them settle in at the hospital, stayed only a week; it was her first time traveling as the one in charge, she said, and it had to be in a country that doesn’t speak English. It was an awakening, a coming-of-age in international travel for her.

Drex and Grye stayed until March 20 for the complete CAR T treatment. Throughout, the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer provided financial and logistical support, as it does for all other children with cancer at SPMC.