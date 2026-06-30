CapHeath star in Kapuso series ‘You’re My Favorite Song’

CAPRICE Cayetano and Heath Jornales bring their onscreen chemistry to the next level as they headline their first-ever television project via the romantic drama series “You’re My Favorite Song” alongside fellow Sparkle artists Marco Masa and Clifford.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs and airing on GMA Afternoon Prime beginning June 22, “You're My Favorite Song” is a heartfelt journey filled with love, music, and inspiration.

Audiences can look forward to the young cast members' portrayals of their respective roles in the series, which interweaves themes of family, friendship, love, and the pursuit of one’s dreams.

For CapEath, “You're My Favorite Song” is a must-watch series as it showcases not only their on-screen chemistry but also the talent and skills of the entire cast and team.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala kasi gusto ko rin po talagang makapag-try ng genre na light, very youthful, at alam ko pong makaka-relate ang mga Gen Z at Gen Alpha. You’re My Favorite Song is a must-watch because it is a heartwarming story about friends, family, and dreams,” says Caprice.

“Napakasaya ko po dahil ito po ‘yung first series na isa po ako sa main cast. Hindi po ito dapat palagpasin dahil sa kilig na ibibigay namin na magpapapangiti sa viewers.” expresses Heath.

Marco and Clifford are likewise thrilled for this new project, especially since they are working alongside their friends. The series is also a reunion project for the Pinoy Big Brother Collab 2.0 ex-housemates.

“I’m so excited kasi after being outside the PBB House, ito na ulit ‘yung first-ever series ko na tuloy-tuloy ‘yung taping at kasama ko pa ‘yung mga nakasama ko sa loob ng Bahay ni Kuya,” shares Marco.

“First of all, it’s another blessing – it’s my first project after lumabas ng Bahay ni Kuya. This is a dream come true dahil dati pinag-uusapan lang namin ito sa Bahay ni Kuya, now, natupad na po talaga,” says Clifford.

The series follows the journey of Angel Dimaculangan (Caprice), a sixteen-year-old genius who moves to Solmera City with one goal in mind: to help her beloved grandfather, Lolo Xavi, fulfill his lifelong dream of building a resort on their beachfront property. However, what begins as a hopeful new chapter quickly turns into an uphill battle when the powerful Montaverde Empire sets its sights on their land, threatening everything Angel and her grandfather have worked for.

Armed with her brilliant mind, resilient heart, and an unlikely group of Gen Z and Gen Alpha allies, can Angel hold her ground against the greedy forces determined to shutter her family’s future?

“You’re My Favorite Song” features a powerhouse cast composed of seasoned and respected actors, including Boboy Garrovillo, Katya Santos, James Blanco, Kazel Kinouchi, and Wilma Doesnt.

Completing the cast are promising young talents, Sparkle artists Waynona Collings, Princess Aliyah, Lee Victor, Kairo Lazarte, Andrei Fajardo, and Geo Mhanna who bring energy and depth to the vibrant world of Brighton Bay Academy and Solmera City.

“You’re My Favorite Song” is directed by JP Habac, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the popular movie “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

The series is based on an original concept by Mark Ivan Caro and is written by Erwin Caezar Bravo, who also penned the hit primetime series “Black Rider” and “My Ilonggo Girl.”

Produced by GMA Public Affairs, the series promises an engaging blend of family drama, youthful romance, friendship, and high-stakes conflict as Angel fights to protect her family's dream while navigating the challenges of adolescence.

Catch “You're My Favorite Song” beginning June 22, Mondays through Fridays, 4 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime.

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