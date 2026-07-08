Caprice Cayetano enjoys Gen Z's `sidequest era’ beyond acting

Fresh off her reality show victory, teen actress Caprice Cayetano is embracing what many in Generation Z call the "sidequest era," pursuing passions beyond work and discovering new interests along the way.

At 17, Cayetano is filling her free time with bracelet-making, mobile gaming, and plans to learn pastry baking, saying each hobby has helped her better understand herself.

"Whenever I have free time after work, I explore different sidequests," Cayetano said. "I make bracelets, play mobile games, and hopefully soon, I'll start baking pastries."

Rather than focusing solely on acting, she said, trying new activities allows her to grow creatively and personally.

One hobby closest to her heart is making handmade bracelets, a craft inspired by her mother, who once created and sold beaded accessories.

"That's where I realized how patient I can be," she said. "You string the beads one by one, and when you finish, there's a different kind of fulfillment."

Her next goal is learning to bake pastries, drawing inspiration from her father's love for cooking.

"I'm really excited to try baking pastries. If Daddy is known for his main dishes, maybe someday I'll be known for pastries," she said with a laugh.

Like many teenagers, Cayetano also spends part of her downtime playing mobile games with family.

She said she discovered mobile gaming through her cousins, who also happen to be her closest friends.

"They're my gaming squad," she said.

For Cayetano, exploring different interests reflects the curiosity shared by many in her generation.